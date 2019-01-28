John Mayer announces 2019 North American solo tour

Fresh off his collaboration with Ryan Adams last week, guitar virtuoso John Mayer has announced a summer solo tour across North America.
The upcoming trek officially kicks off on July 19th at Albany’s Times Union Center and comes less than two weeks after the conclusion of his tour with Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company. Mayer is expected to play in Philadelphia, Toronto, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, Dallas, and Phoenix. He also has two-night stints scheduled at New York’s Madison Square Garden and The Forum just outside Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 1st. You can get them here.
Mayer, who maintains he’s no longer “the dick” he was years ago, put out his last album, The Search for Everything, back in April 2017.
John Mayer 2019 Tour Dates:
05/31 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #
06/01 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #
06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
06/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
06/07 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre #
06/08 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre #
06/12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruff Home Mortgage Music Center #
06/14 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field #
06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field #
06/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center #
06/19 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion #
06/22 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium #
06/23 – New York, NY @ Citi Field #
06/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live #
06/28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #
06/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood #
07/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #
07/05 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field #
07/06 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field #
07/19 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
07/20 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center
07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/23 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/03 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
08/08 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/12 – Indianpolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
08/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/31 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Snowmass Mountain
09/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
09/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
09/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
09/11 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
09/13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
09/14 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
# = w/ Dead & Company
Revisit his joint track with Adams, “Fuck the Rain”: