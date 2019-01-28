John Mayer announces 2019 North American solo tour

John Mayer, photo by Philip Cosores

Fresh off his collaboration with Ryan Adams last week, guitar virtuoso John Mayer has announced a summer solo tour across North America.

The upcoming trek officially kicks off on July 19th at Albany’s Times Union Center and comes less than two weeks after the conclusion of his tour with Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company. Mayer is expected to play in Philadelphia, Toronto, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, Dallas, and Phoenix. He also has two-night stints scheduled at New York’s Madison Square Garden and The Forum just outside Los Angeles.



Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 1st. You can get them here.

Mayer, who maintains he’s no longer “the dick” he was years ago, put out his last album, The Search for Everything, back in April 2017.

John Mayer 2019 Tour Dates:

05/31 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

06/01 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

06/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

06/07 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre #

06/08 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre #

06/12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruff Home Mortgage Music Center #

06/14 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field #

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field #

06/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

06/19 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion #

06/22 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium #

06/23 – New York, NY @ Citi Field #

06/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live #

06/28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

06/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood #

07/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #

07/05 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field #

07/06 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field #

07/19 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

07/20 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center

07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/23 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/03 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

08/08 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/12 – Indianpolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

08/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/31 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Snowmass Mountain

09/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

09/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

09/11 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

09/13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

09/14 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

# = w/ Dead & Company

Revisit his joint track with Adams, “Fuck the Rain”: