John Wick returns in first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum: Watch

John Wick 3 Trailer

It began with the death of an innocent puppy, but the John Wick series has since evolved into its own kind of myth, one that will be elaborated upon with an accompanying Starz series. First, however, we’re getting John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum—the follow-up to the excellent John Wick: Chapter 2—and today marks the release of its very first trailer.

(Read: Why Not Kill? A Guide to the Greatest Female Action Villains)



Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, and Jason Mantzoukas join returning cast members Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick in the sequel, which also features some nifty acrobatics from The Raid‘s Yayan Ruhian and Cecep Arif.

Parabellum, we should note, isn’t an ending. This isn’t a trilogy. Director Chad Stahelski recently said he “could live here for the rest of my career.” He added, “I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit. We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions.”

The sequel opens on May 17th, 2019. Watch the trailer below.