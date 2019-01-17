Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

John Wick returns in first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum: Watch

The saga continues on May 17th

by
on January 17, 2019, 11:10am
0 comments
John Wick 3 Trailer
John Wick 3 Trailer

It began with the death of an innocent puppy, but the John Wick series has since evolved into its own kind of myth, one that will be elaborated upon with an accompanying Starz series. First, however, we’re getting John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum—the follow-up to the excellent John Wick: Chapter 2—and today marks the release of its very first trailer.

(Read: Why Not Kill? A Guide to the Greatest Female Action Villains)

Halle BerryAnjelica Huston, and Jason Mantzoukas join returning cast members Laurence FishburneIan McShane, and Lance Reddick in the sequel, which also features some nifty acrobatics from The Raid‘s Yayan Ruhian and Cecep Arif.

Parabellum, we should note, isn’t an ending. This isn’t a trilogy. Director Chad Stahelski recently said he “could live here for the rest of my career.” He added, “I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit. We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions.”

The sequel opens on May 17th, 2019. Watch the trailer below.

Previous Story
R. Kelly wanted to fight Dave Chappelle after iconic “Piss On You” skit
Next Story
Grimes, Azealia Banks to be subpoenaed in class action lawsuit against Elon Musk
No comments