Johnny Flynn to play David Bowie in new biopic Stardust

Marc Maron and Jena Malone also cast in Gabriel Range's film

January 31, 2019
With Bohemian Rhapsody recently becoming the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, filmmakers are likely chomping at the bit to create the next big rock and roll box office smash. British director Gabriel Range will be one of the next to take that shot with his David Bowie film Stardust.

English actor/musician Johnny Flynn (Beast) has been tapped to play the legendary Bowie in the 1971-set picture. The story follows Bowie during his first trip to America, during which he was inspired to create his iconic Ziggy Stardust character. Marc Maron is onboard to play Bowie’s publicist, while Jena Malone (The Hunger Games) has been cast as Bowie’s first wife, Angie (via Deadline).

Paul Van Carter and Nick Taussig are producing alongside Range, with the script coming from newcomer Christopher Bell. Additional casting is still underway, and principal photography is set to begin in June.

In related Bowie news, a new box set collecting nine unreleased recordings is due out in April, while rare footage of Bowie’s first television appearance as Ziggy was recently unearthed and could be released as soon as next month.

