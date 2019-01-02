Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood says he used to check into hotels as Marty Funkhouser

Jonny Greenwood and Bob Einstein

It was revealed this afternoon that Bob Einstein, the actor and comedian who lent his gravelly voice to satirical stuntman Super Dave Osborne and Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Marty Funkhouser, has died at the age of 76. As the tributes to the comic genius roll on, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood has shared a pretty fascinating anecdote.

Greenwood was more than just an Einstein fan; in a tweet on Wednesday, the Oscar-nominated composer revealed that he used to check into hotels under the name Marty Funkhouser.



“He was amazing in Curb,” Greenwood wrote. “I was Marty Funkhouser on the last two Radiohead tours in tribute to his beautifully pitched performance. So subtle. And to think it was all improvised.”

As proof of his story, Greenwood shared a photo of a note addressed to a “Mr. Funkhouser” he received from the staff of the Park Hyatt Chicago. See it below.

This month, Greenwood’s score for Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood will be released on vinyl. In 2018, he also drew accolades for his score to Lynne Ramsey’s You Were Never Really Here.