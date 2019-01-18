Menu
Jonny Greenwood unearths two unreleased tracks from There Will Be Blood: Stream

Included as part of the score's first-ever vinyl release

by
on January 18, 2019, 12:00pm
Jonny Greenwood

Back in 2007, Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood scored Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood. Not only did it earn Greenwood a Grammy nomination, but it marked the beginning of a lucrative partnership between the composer and director that has led to several more stellar collaborations, including on 2012’s The Master, 2014’s Inherent Vice, and 2017’s Phantom Thread.

Today brings the first-ever vinyl release of Greenwood’s There Will Be Blood score, and it includes two previously unreleased bonus tracks: “Proven Lands (Intro)” and “De-Tuned Quartet”. You can listen to both below.

Revisit the full score below:

