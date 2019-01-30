Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone sets premiere date

The two-episode premiere is right around the corner for CBS All Access

by
on January 30, 2019, 6:33pm
0 comments
The Twilight Zone, CBS
The Twilight Zone, CBS

Ever since it was announced that Jordan Peele was rebooting The Twilight Zone, we’ve been waiting with bated breath like Don S. Carter at the Busy Bee Diner. However, all that waiting will soon come to an end because we now finally have a premiere date.

According to Indiewire, CBS All Access has set a premiere date for the series on Monday, April 1st with two brand new episodes. From there, one episode will drop per week on its actual Thursday slot in the subsequent weeks to follow.

The series is already well into production with a jaw-dropping cast list that includes: Taissa FarmigaJohn Cho, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda WiseRhea SeehornLucinda Dryzek, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Luke KirbyIke BarinholtzPercy Hynes-White, and Steven Yeun.

(Read: 50 TV Shows You’d Be Crazy to Miss in 2019)

As previously reported, Peele will narrate each episode, filling in the shoes of the late Rod Serling, who served as executive producer, writer, and co-writer of the original series that ran on CBS from 1959 to 1964. Get a glimpse of his tone in the teaser below.

Previous Story
Fred Armisen announces North American tour
Next Story
The Beatles played their final concert, on a London rooftop, 50 years ago today
No comments