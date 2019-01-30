Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow team up for new comedy

Pete Davidson (Photo by SNL) and Judd Apatow (Photo by Heather Kaplan)

Life finds a way: After a tumultuous past few months for Pete Davidson, things are finally turning around for the Saturday Night Live comic. He’s coming off a Sundance debut with Big Time Adolescence and he’s since caught the attention of director Judd Apatow.

That latter piece of news is the real swing, though. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davidson and Apatow are teaming up on a new comedy together for Universal, one that doesn’t sound too dissimilar from the filmmaker’s last feature: 2015’s Trainwreck.



Written by Davidson, Apatow, and Dave Sirus, the script tells a semi-autobiographical story of Davidson growing up in Staten Island, New York. Given his storied past, from losing his father in 9/11 to his struggles with drugs, they’re not exactly starved for material.

For Apatow, this marks his first feature in nearly four years. Since Trainwreck, the blockbuster filmmaker has focused on documentaries, having released 2017’s May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers and last year’s The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling.

