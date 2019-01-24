Julia Jacklin shares propulsive new single “Pressure to Party”: Stream

Julia Jacklin, photo by Nick Mckk

Julia Jacklin made a killer first impression with her debut album, 2016’s Don’t Let the Kids Win, a collection of clever yet open-hearted folk-rock strummers. She’s following up that record next month with a new one called Crushing, which was led by the singles “Body” and “Head Alone”. Today Jacklin serves up another taste off her forthcoming sophomore LP, the propulsive “Pressure to Party”, which comes alongside a charmingly homespun visual.

Co-directed by Jacklin and her running collaborator Nick Mckk, the video is shot in the same house used for the songwriter’s breakout single “Pool Party”. The one-take clip features all of Jacklin’s siblings together in the same room for the first time in four years, as well as cameos from Body Type, one of her favorite bands. Altogether they capture an inviting familial energy that marks Jacklin’s growth since her previous visit to that house.



Watch below.

Speaking about the song itself, Jacklin said, “When you come out of a relationship, there’s so much pressure to act a certain way. First it’s like, ‘Oh, you’ve gotta take some time for yourself…’ but then if you take too much time it’s, ‘You’ve gotta get back out there!’ That song is just my three-minute scream, saying I’m going to do what I need to do, when I need to do it.”

Crushing was produced by Burke Reid and recorded at The Grove Studios in Jacklin’s native Australia, and is out on February 22nd via Polyvinyl. Find the album artwork and tracklist ahead.

Crushing Artwork:

Crushing Tracklist:

01. Body

02. Head Alone

03. Pressure To Party

04. Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You

05. When The Family Flies In

06. Convention

07. Good Guy

08. You Were Right

09. Turn Me Down

10. Comfort

Jacklin has a massive tour schedule already mapped out for 2019 that includes appearances at Georgia’s Shaky Knees Festival and Oregon’s Pickathon Music Festival. Find her full itinerary below.

Julia Jacklin 2019 Tour Dates:

02/27 – Christchurch, NZ @ Blue Smoke

02/28 – Dunedin, NZ @ Captain Cook

03/01 – Auckland, NZ @ Hollywood Cinema

03/02 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran

03/05 – Wollongong, AU @ UOW Unibar

03/06 – Canberra, AU @ ANU

03/09 – Brisbane, AU @ Triffid

03/10 – Adelaide, AU @ WOMADelaide

03/12 – Hobart, AU @ Spiegeltent

03/14 – Melbourne ,AU @ Forum Theatre

03/15 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

03/16 – Newcastle, AU @ Cambridge Hotel

03/26 – Brighton, UK @ Haunt

03/27 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece

03/28 – Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon

03/29 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

03/30 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans

04/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

04/03 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

04/04 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

04/05 – Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles

04/08 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club

04/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso-Noord

04/10 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

04/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Sky Bar

04/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

04/15 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

04/16 – Munich, DE @ Milla

04/17 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

04/24 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom #

04/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

04/26 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott #

04/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB #

04/28 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern #

04/30 – Washington, DC @ DC9 #

05/01 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel #

05/02 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room #

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records #

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern #

05/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #

05/10 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

05/11 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar #

05/13 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

05/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret #

05/18 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern #

05/19 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall #

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

06/03 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/04 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda (Indoors) #

06/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) #

06/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa #

08/03-08/04 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Music Festival

# = w/ Black Belt Eagle Scout