Julia Jacklin shares propulsive new single “Pressure to Party”: Stream

Julia Jacklin made a killer first impression with her debut album, 2016’s Don’t Let the Kids Win, a collection of clever yet open-hearted folk-rock strummers. She’s following up that record next month with a new one called Crushing, which was led by the singles “Body” and “Head Alone”. Today Jacklin serves up another taste off her forthcoming sophomore LP, the propulsive “Pressure to Party”, which comes alongside a charmingly homespun visual.
Co-directed by Jacklin and her running collaborator Nick Mckk, the video is shot in the same house used for the songwriter’s breakout single “Pool Party”. The one-take clip features all of Jacklin’s siblings together in the same room for the first time in four years, as well as cameos from Body Type, one of her favorite bands. Altogether they capture an inviting familial energy that marks Jacklin’s growth since her previous visit to that house.
Watch below.
Speaking about the song itself, Jacklin said, “When you come out of a relationship, there’s so much pressure to act a certain way. First it’s like, ‘Oh, you’ve gotta take some time for yourself…’ but then if you take too much time it’s, ‘You’ve gotta get back out there!’ That song is just my three-minute scream, saying I’m going to do what I need to do, when I need to do it.”
Crushing was produced by Burke Reid and recorded at The Grove Studios in Jacklin’s native Australia, and is out on February 22nd via Polyvinyl. Find the album artwork and tracklist ahead.
Crushing Artwork:
Crushing Tracklist:
01. Body
02. Head Alone
03. Pressure To Party
04. Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You
05. When The Family Flies In
06. Convention
07. Good Guy
08. You Were Right
09. Turn Me Down
10. Comfort
Jacklin has a massive tour schedule already mapped out for 2019 that includes appearances at Georgia’s Shaky Knees Festival and Oregon’s Pickathon Music Festival. Find her full itinerary below.
Julia Jacklin 2019 Tour Dates:
02/27 – Christchurch, NZ @ Blue Smoke
02/28 – Dunedin, NZ @ Captain Cook
03/01 – Auckland, NZ @ Hollywood Cinema
03/02 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran
03/05 – Wollongong, AU @ UOW Unibar
03/06 – Canberra, AU @ ANU
03/09 – Brisbane, AU @ Triffid
03/10 – Adelaide, AU @ WOMADelaide
03/12 – Hobart, AU @ Spiegeltent
03/14 – Melbourne ,AU @ Forum Theatre
03/15 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
03/16 – Newcastle, AU @ Cambridge Hotel
03/26 – Brighton, UK @ Haunt
03/27 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece
03/28 – Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon
03/29 – Manchester, UK @ Yes
03/30 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans
04/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
04/03 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
04/04 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
04/05 – Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles
04/08 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club
04/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso-Noord
04/10 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
04/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Sky Bar
04/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
04/15 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
04/16 – Munich, DE @ Milla
04/17 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
04/24 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom #
04/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #
04/26 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott #
04/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB #
04/28 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern #
04/30 – Washington, DC @ DC9 #
05/01 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel #
05/02 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room #
05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records #
05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern #
05/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #
05/10 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #
05/11 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar #
05/13 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #
05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #
05/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret #
05/18 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern #
05/19 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #
05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall #
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #
06/03 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
06/04 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda (Indoors) #
06/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) #
06/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa #
08/03-08/04 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Music Festival
# = w/ Black Belt Eagle Scout