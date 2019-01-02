Justin Bieber got a face tattoo

New year, new you — and for Justin Bieber that means a new face tattoo.
Per Page Six, the newly-married 24-year-old pop star recently got the word “grace” tattooed over his eyebrow. Don’t worry, though; the tattoo is written in cursive script, so he’s keeping it classy.
The artist responsible for branding Bieber shared a picture of the new ink via Instagram:
“2018 was a lot of work for me. Both in tattooing and inner work I thought I would never have to face. So many times wanting to give up asking God to take me home. But then I’m reminded what my purpose in this world is through people like you who get tattooed by me and share your life of struggles, anxieties, lost love ones, memories and victories through these little tattoos that have some of the biggest meaning behind them. Thank you. Thank you to my clients who have become some of my best friends. I love you all! Gods grace is sufficient in our weakness and it is by Gods love we here for 2019!” -jonboy
In related news, he’s still growing out that dirty ass mustache.