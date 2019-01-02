Menu
Justin Bieber got a face tattoo

Because of course

by
January 02, 2019
New year, new you — and for Justin Bieber that means a new face tattoo.

Per Page Six, the newly-married 24-year-old pop star recently got the word “grace” tattooed over his eyebrow. Don’t worry, though; the tattoo is written in cursive script, so he’s keeping it classy.

The artist responsible for branding Bieber shared a picture of the new ink via Instagram:

 

In related news, he’s still growing out that dirty ass mustache.

