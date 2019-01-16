KAABOO Texas 2019 lineup: The Killers, Lauryn Hill, The Avett Brothers among highlights

The Killers, Lauryn Hill, and The Avett Brothers (photo by Philip Cosores)

The organizers behind KAABOO Festival will once again stage an offshoot event in Arlington, Texas this spring. The second annual KAABOO Texas takes place May 10th-12th at AT&T Stadium, boasting a lineup led by by The Killers, Kid Rock, Sting, The Avett Brothers, and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Other notable acts include Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Violent Femmes, X, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Counting Crows, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bush, Rick Springfield, Collective Soul, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Eric Burdon & The Animals, Old 97’s, The English Beat, Blue October, and more.



The comedy lineup includes Demetri Martin, Garfunkel and Oates, Brad Garrett, Whitney Cummings, Rory Scovel, and Jim Breur, among others.

Tickets are now on sale via the festival’s website.

Along with its Texas festival, KAABOO stages an annual event in Del Mar, California as well as a second offshoot fest in the Cayman Islands.