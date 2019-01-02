Kanye West and Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: Report

Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West with family

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West are once again expecting.

According to Us Weekly, the couple will welcome their fourth child, a boy, via surrogate “in very early may.”



Kanye and Kim already have three children together: North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 11 months. They turned to surrogacy after Kardashian-West suffered from placenta accreta, a painful and life-threatening condition, during her first two pregnancies.

Along with a new Kardashian-West offspring, 2019 also promises the release of Kanye’s ninth album, Yandhi.