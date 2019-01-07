Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Kanye West leads Sunday Service featuring gospel versions of his songs: Watch

Kid Cudi, 070 Shake, and Tony Williams also helps rework songs like "Heard 'Em Say", "Ghost Town", and "Lift Yourself"

by
on January 07, 2019, 11:36am
1 comment
Watch video of Kanye West performing G.O.O.D. Sunday Service orchestra
Kanye West leads G.O.O.D. Sunday Service gospel choir

Kanye West previously made a habit of dropping new music on what he called G.O.O.D. Fridays. Now, the Chicago rapper has a new weekly event dubbed Sunday Service, which sees him taking fans to church with gospel versions of hits old and new.

Kanye’s Sunday Service was first teased by Kim Kardashian, who posted video footage of rehearsal sessions on her Instagram over the weekend. “Our new Sunday Service is starting,” she also announced on Twitter.

For the actual event, Kanye was joined by fellow Kids See Ghosts rapper Kid Cudi, ye breakout star 070 Shake, and longtime collaborator Tony Williams as he led a gospel choir through updated and uplifting renditions of “Heard ‘Em Say”, “Ghost Town”, “Lift Yourself”, and “Father Stretch My Hands”. Additionally, they celebrated with “Reborn”, “I’ll Fly Away”, “I Wonder”, and “Violent Crimes”. According to a few fans, a jubilant Kanye and his choir may have even briefly performed an unreleased song with the hook, “We have everything we need.”

“Had a great inspirational gathering this morning!!!” praised G.O.O.D. Music A&R Ricky Anderson, who was also in attendance and posted Instagram clips from the rehearsals.

Check out footage below. As Kardashian noted on Twitter, Sunday Service will return next week, though it’s unclear whether the event will be open to the public.

0:00 Heard ‘Em Say
1:35 Reborn
3:31 I’ll Fly Away
4:11 Lift Yourself
6:15 I Wonder
8:10 Father Stretch My Hands
9:39 Unreleased Song
10:31 Heard ‘Em Say
12:19 Violent Crimes

View this post on Instagram

Sunday Service

A post shared by The World Famous Tony Williams (@tonywilliams) on

View this post on Instagram

I wanna FLYY

A post shared by The World Famous Tony Williams (@tonywilliams) on

View this post on Instagram

Had a great inspirational gathering this morning!!!

A post shared by Ricky Anderson (@rickygervoussss) on

In other news, Kanye was recently spotted in a Miami recording studio alongside Lil Wayne, Migos, Timbaland, 2 Chainz, and Tee Grizzley, among others. Presumambly, they were brought together to work on Kanye’s as-yet-unreleased ninth album, Yandhi, which will hopefully see release sometime in 2019.

Previous Story
Marilyn Manson celebrates 50th birthday with Courtney Love, Karen O, Jonathan Davis, Yoshiki and more
Next Story
Massive Attack and Aphex Twin to headline Mexico’s Ceremonia Festival in 2019
1 comment