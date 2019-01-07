Kanye West leads Sunday Service featuring gospel versions of his songs: Watch

Kanye West leads G.O.O.D. Sunday Service gospel choir

Kanye West previously made a habit of dropping new music on what he called G.O.O.D. Fridays. Now, the Chicago rapper has a new weekly event dubbed Sunday Service, which sees him taking fans to church with gospel versions of hits old and new.

Kanye’s Sunday Service was first teased by Kim Kardashian, who posted video footage of rehearsal sessions on her Instagram over the weekend. “Our new Sunday Service is starting,” she also announced on Twitter.



Our new Sunday Service is starting. Check out the rehearsals on my Instagram stories ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2019

For the actual event, Kanye was joined by fellow Kids See Ghosts rapper Kid Cudi, ye breakout star 070 Shake, and longtime collaborator Tony Williams as he led a gospel choir through updated and uplifting renditions of “Heard ‘Em Say”, “Ghost Town”, “Lift Yourself”, and “Father Stretch My Hands”. Additionally, they celebrated with “Reborn”, “I’ll Fly Away”, “I Wonder”, and “Violent Crimes”. According to a few fans, a jubilant Kanye and his choir may have even briefly performed an unreleased song with the hook, “We have everything we need.”

“Had a great inspirational gathering this morning!!!” praised G.O.O.D. Music A&R Ricky Anderson, who was also in attendance and posted Instagram clips from the rehearsals.

Check out footage below. As Kardashian noted on Twitter, Sunday Service will return next week, though it’s unclear whether the event will be open to the public.

0:00 Heard ‘Em Say

1:35 Reborn

3:31 I’ll Fly Away

4:11 Lift Yourself

6:15 I Wonder

8:10 Father Stretch My Hands

9:39 Unreleased Song

10:31 Heard ‘Em Say

12:19 Violent Crimes

Just hearing music as our Sunday Service was super inspiring. See you next Sunday ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2019

In other news, Kanye was recently spotted in a Miami recording studio alongside Lil Wayne, Migos, Timbaland, 2 Chainz, and Tee Grizzley, among others. Presumambly, they were brought together to work on Kanye’s as-yet-unreleased ninth album, Yandhi, which will hopefully see release sometime in 2019.