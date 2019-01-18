Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Kanye guests on new YNW Melly single “Mixed Personalities”: Stream

Kanye appears on the Fast-rising Florida rapper's new EP

by
on January 18, 2019, 12:34am
0 comments
YNW Melly & Kanye - "Mixed Personalities"
YNW Melly & Kanye - "Mixed Personalities"

Kanye was recently spotted in a Miami recording studio with a number of prominent artists, including fast-rising Florida rapper YNW Melly. While many speculated the pair were working on Kanye’s forthcoming Yandhi, the first track to surface actually lives on YNW Melly’s new EP, We All Shine. The track is called “Mixed Personalities” and comes accompanied with a Cole Bennett-directed video, which you can watch below.


We All Shine spans 18 tracks in all and is now available on digital streaming services.

Previous Story
Deerhunter gives Track By Track breakdown of new album, Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?: Stream
No comments