Kanye guests on new YNW Melly single “Mixed Personalities”: Stream

YNW Melly & Kanye - "Mixed Personalities"

Kanye was recently spotted in a Miami recording studio with a number of prominent artists, including fast-rising Florida rapper YNW Melly. While many speculated the pair were working on Kanye’s forthcoming Yandhi, the first track to surface actually lives on YNW Melly’s new EP, We All Shine. The track is called “Mixed Personalities” and comes accompanied with a Cole Bennett-directed video, which you can watch below.





We All Shine spans 18 tracks in all and is now available on digital streaming services.