Karen O and Danger Mouse detail collaborative LP, share new single “Woman”: Stream

Karen O and Danger Mouse, photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Back in November, Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O and super producer Danger Mouse unveiled “Lux Prima”, the first single and title track to a forthcoming collaborative album. Now, the dynamic duo have divulged a release date for the LP — March 15th through BMG — as well as shared a second single in “Woman”.

“‘Woman’ came like a bolt out of the blue when we were in the studio,” says Karen O in a press release. “We did a first pass where I was blurting unintelligible words and Danger Mouse and I were like ‘Dang! That was intense. What’s that word I keep saying? Woman.’ The atmosphere was volatile with it being just after the election. A lot of people felt helpless like you do when you’re a scared kid looking for assurance that everything is gonna be alright. I like to write songs that anyone can relate to but this one felt especially for the inner child in me that needed the bullies out there to know you don’t fuck with me. I’m a woman now and I’ll protect that inner girl in me from hell and high water.”



Take a listen to “Woman” below.

Additionally, Karen O and Danger Mouse have detailed the album’s nine-song tracklist, which you can find listed out below.

Lux Prima Tracklist:

01. Lux Prima

02. Ministry

03. Turn The Light

04. Woman

05. Redeemer

06. Drown

07. Leopard’s Tongue

08. Reveries

09. Nox Lumina