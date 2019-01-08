Karen O shares new solo song “Anti-Lullaby”: Stream

Karen O, photo by Ben Kaye

Yeah Yeah Yeahs leader Karen O has remained fairly active on the solo circuit as of late. Last year, she shared “Yo! My Saint” for fashion house Kenzo, as well as “Lux Prima” from her forthcoming collaborative album with super producer Danger Mouse. Now, Ms. O is back with another new solo offering, a short but stirring acoustic track called “Anti-Lullaby”.

The title is fitting considering its source: Amazon Prime’s new original series Hanna. Debuting in March, the show centers around a kidnapped baby, a harrowing, traumatic situation that Karen O captures all too disquietingly. “Do not sleep/ She waits for you to sleep,” she coos over stark guitar plucks. “My breath, you breathe/ It will carry you.” Chills.



Take a listen below.

“Anti-Lullaby” featured in the first teaser trailer for Hanna, which you can watch below.