Karen O shares cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”: Stream

The cover features on soundtrack to Amazon Prime's upcoming original series Hanna

on January 31, 2019, 6:47pm
Karen O and The Smashing Pumpkins

Earlier this month, Karen O revealed “Anti-Lullaby”, a haunting acoustic track used in the teaser trailer for Amazon Prime’s upcoming original series Hanna. Turns out that song wasn’t the singer’s only contribution to the show’s soundtrack. Today, she’s shared a cover of The Smashing Pumpkins’ classic “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” that will also feature in the TV series.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman compresses the gnarled original into a more ominous electronic rumble, complete with pressurized drums, buzzy synths, and stereophonic ripples. Give it a listen below.

The Smashing Pumpkins expressed their approval for Karen O’s rendition via Twitter.

Hanna premieres this weekend on February 3rd. A month later, on March 15th, Karen O will releaseLux Prima, a full-length collaboration with Danger Mouse.

