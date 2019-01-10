Kehlani reveals “Nights Like This” featuring Ty Dolla $ign: Stream

Kehlani, photo by David Brendan Hall

Kehlani will celebrate the birth of her first child later this year, but that hasn’t stopped the Oakland R&B singer from lining up a slate of new music projects. In an interview with Zane Lowe today, the mother-to-be noted that a mixtape could be on the way as soon as February, followed by a new album, the follow-up to 2017’s SweetSexySavage.

Although hard release dates weren’t divulged by Kehlani, she’s tiding her fans over with a new single called “Nights Like This”. A collaboration featuring rapper Ty Dolla $ign, it sees Kehlani sorting through relationship problems with an untrustworthy, fickle partner. “Can you tell me what’s with all this distant love?” she asks in the chorus. “You gonna say you want me, then go switch it up/ You gonna play with my emotions just because.”



Check it out below via its official music video, which stars Kehlani and a robot.

Stream her Beats 1 interview.

Kehlani spent much of last year on the road supporting Demi Lovato and Halsey. She also released a single titled “Again” in February, and then collaborated with Cardi B on the Invasion of Privacy cut “Ring”.