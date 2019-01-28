Kendall Jenner subpoenaed to testify in Fyre Fest case

Several models have been subpoenaed in Fyre Fest's bankruptcy case

Kendall Jenner has been ordered to appear in a Manhattan Federal Bankruptcy Court to answer questions regarding her involvement in the spectacular disaster that was Fyre Fest.

According to the New York Post, Jenner is one of five models who has been subpoenaed in connection to an investigation surrounding the failed Bohemian music festival and what happened to the $26 million raised by co-founder Billy McFarland.



Jenner, along with other high-profile models including Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, appeared in promotional material for Fyre Fest. Gregory M. Messer, the court-appointed liquidation trustee for Fyre Media, wants to speak to Jenner and the other models about the payments they received, which collectively totaled $5.3 million.

“In this case, the [models] are the only source the Trustee has to gain a full understanding of the nature of the [wire] transfers” leading up to the festival, Messer said in a court filling.

Last October, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of fraud. Last week, competing documentaries chronicling the festival’s failure premiered on Netflix and Hulu.