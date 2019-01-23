Jersey Shore’s Vinny enlists Kim Kardashian to help free The Situation from federal prison

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Kim Kardashian

Back in October, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in federal prison notably the same one Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen will be serving in – for tax evasion charges that dated back to 2014. His sentence formally began last week and will end September — however, his Jersey Shore castmate Vinny Guadagnino is hoping Sorrentino gets out a lot sooner.

Speaking with TMZ, Guadagnino shared that although Sorrentino is apparently “doing great in there,” he wants Kim Kardashian’s help to get The Situation out of this situation. Kim notoriously met with Trump last year to convince him to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison for a drug offense. Her advocacy streak continued this month when she successfully helped free Cynthia Brown in Tennessee. Vinny’s hoping Kim can get to work on Sorrentino’s case next.



“Mike is an amazing person. To me, he’s completely reformed – he’s a great member of society. He preaches to kids that have addictions, he’s a big advocate and evangelist for recovery,” said Vinny. “He’d be better off out here, helping people. Kim, get on that.”

Kim has yet to say whether she’ll take up the case. As for The Situation, regardless of when he’s actually released, he’ll be back on the Jersey Shore in time for the show’s next season.