King Crimson announces 50th anniversary tour

This year marks King Crimson’s 50th anniversary, and the legendary prog-rock outfit intends to celebrate by embarking on a 50-date world tour.
Today, they’ve unveiled dates for a North American leg set to begin in late August. The itinerary includes shows in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Get your tickets here.
Additionally, King Crimson will tour Europe and South America in the coming months. See the full schedule below.
King Crimson’s touring lineup consists of guitarist Robert Fripp and longtime associates Tony Levin (bass, Chapman Stick) and Mel Collins (saxophone) alongside singer/guitarist Jakko Jakszyk and four (!) drummers, Bill Rieflin, Gavin Harrison, Pat Mastelotto and Jeremy Stacey. Stacey and Rieflin also double as keyboardists.
In addition to the tour, King Crimson plan to mark their 50th anniversary with reissues of their back catalog, a new documentary, commemorative merchandise, and even a new edition of Sid Smith’s out-of-print biography on the band. You can get more details here.
King Crimson 2019 Tour Dates:
06/10 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee
06/12 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
06/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
06/15 – Stuttgart, DE @ Liederhalle
06/16 – Stuttgart, DE @ Liederhalle
06/18 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
06/19 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
06/20 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
06/22 – Nijmegen, NL @ De Vereeniging
06/23 – Nijmegen, NL @ De Vereeniging
06/26 – Warsaw, PL @ Teatr Roma
06/27 – Warsaw, PL @ Teatr Roma
06/29 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
07/04 – Basel, CH @ Romisches Theater Augusta Ruarica
07/08 – Verona, IT @ Arena Di Verona
07/10 – Torino, IT @ Stupinigi Sonic Park
07/12 – Cataluna, ES @ Doctor Music Festival
07/13 – Cataluna, ES @ Doctor Music Festival
07/14 – Cataluna, ES @ Doctor Music Festival
07/18 – Perugia, IT @ Arena Santa Giuliana
08/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
08/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
08/27 – Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Diana
08/29 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/08 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University
09/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/17 – Montreal, QC @ St Denis Theatre
09/19 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theater
09/21 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Hard Rock Rocksino
09/27 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Cobb Center
10/06 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio