King Crimson announces 50th anniversary tour

King Crimson 50

This year marks King Crimson’s 50th anniversary, and the legendary prog-rock outfit intends to celebrate by embarking on a 50-date world tour.

Today, they’ve unveiled dates for a North American leg set to begin in late August. The itinerary includes shows in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Get your tickets here.



Additionally, King Crimson will tour Europe and South America in the coming months. See the full schedule below.

King Crimson’s touring lineup consists of guitarist Robert Fripp and longtime associates Tony Levin (bass, Chapman Stick) and Mel Collins (saxophone) alongside singer/guitarist Jakko Jakszyk and four (!) drummers, Bill Rieflin, Gavin Harrison, Pat Mastelotto and Jeremy Stacey. Stacey and Rieflin also double as keyboardists.

In addition to the tour, King Crimson plan to mark their 50th anniversary with reissues of their back catalog, a new documentary, commemorative merchandise, and even a new edition of Sid Smith’s out-of-print biography on the band. You can get more details here.

King Crimson 2019 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

06/12 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

06/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

06/15 – Stuttgart, DE @ Liederhalle

06/16 – Stuttgart, DE @ Liederhalle

06/18 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/19 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/20 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/22 – Nijmegen, NL @ De Vereeniging

06/23 – Nijmegen, NL @ De Vereeniging

06/26 – Warsaw, PL @ Teatr Roma

06/27 – Warsaw, PL @ Teatr Roma

06/29 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

07/04 – Basel, CH @ Romisches Theater Augusta Ruarica

07/08 – Verona, IT @ Arena Di Verona

07/10 – Torino, IT @ Stupinigi Sonic Park

07/12 – Cataluna, ES @ Doctor Music Festival

07/13 – Cataluna, ES @ Doctor Music Festival

07/14 – Cataluna, ES @ Doctor Music Festival

07/18 – Perugia, IT @ Arena Santa Giuliana

08/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

08/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

08/27 – Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Diana

08/29 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/08 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University

09/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/17 – Montreal, QC @ St Denis Theatre

09/19 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theater

09/21 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Hard Rock Rocksino

09/27 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Cobb Center

10/06 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio