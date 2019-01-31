King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard return with “Cyboogie”: Stream

King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard

Australian psych rock champions King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard return today with a brand new single called “Cyboogie”. Take a listen below via its retro lo-fi video directed by Jason Galea.

“Cyboogie” marks the band’s first new music since releasing five full-length albums in 2017. Last year, they waxed nostalgic by reissuing some of their earliest projects on vinyl. No word yet on what the band has in store for 2019, but something tells me we’ll be adding a whole lot of King Gizzard music to our New Sounds playlist in the coming months.



(Read: Band of the Year King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop)