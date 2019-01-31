Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard return with “Cyboogie”: Stream

Australian psych rock champions' first new music since releasing five albums in 2017

by
on January 31, 2019, 9:20am
0 comments
Reissues from King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard
King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard

Australian psych rock champions King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard return today with a brand new single called “Cyboogie”. Take a listen below via its retro lo-fi video directed by Jason Galea.

“Cyboogie” marks the band’s first new music since releasing five full-length albums in 2017. Last year, they waxed nostalgic by reissuing some of their earliest projects on vinyl. No word yet on what the band has in store for 2019, but something tells me we’ll be adding a whole lot of King Gizzard music to our New Sounds playlist in the coming months.

(Read: Band of the Year King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop)

Previous Story
Cage the Elephant announce new album, Social Cues, share “Ready to Let Go”: Stream
No comments