King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard tease imminent release of new music

King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard gave Ty Segall a run for his money in 2017, when the prolific outfit released not one, not two, but five albums in the span of 12 months. After a relatively quiet 2018, the Australian psych rockers have new material in the works — and its release is imminent.

“NeW. MuSiC. CoMiNg. SoOn,” the band teasingly posted on social media yesterday, alongside a photo of an in-studio session:



The update quickly had fans wishfully speculating the band’s release schedule for the new year. “Twelve albums in 2019, one per month,” wrote one fan, while another quipped, “Four albums a month or I make myself deaf.” Will King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard break their 2017 record (and topple Ryan Adams’ own ambitious 2019 plans)? Stay tuned.

Last year saw King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard reissue some of their earliest albums on vinyl for the very first time. They also presented their annual one-day festival event Gizzfest in Melbourne, which featured an extended, career-spanning set.

Below, revisit “Greenhouse Heat Death”, taken from the group’s most recent album, Gumboot Soup: