Altitudes and Attitude on Getting Scolded by Gene Simmons

They also talk scoring Ace Frehley as lead guitarist on one of their new record's tracks

on January 30, 2019, 2:30pm
The latest Kyle Meredith With… features Altitudes & Attitude, the rock outfit led by Anthrax’s Frank Bello and Megadeth’s David Ellefson, respectively. Unlike the bassists’ other bands, the two didn’t feel as through they had to “put on their angry face” for their 13-track LP, which ends up being noticeably catchier than their other work. The track “Late” features guitarist Ace Frehley, formerly of KISS, which got the two reminiscing on some specific childhood run-ins with the historic band.

