Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Editors, and Albert Hammond Jr. on Unreleased Music and the Human Connection

Kyle Meredith With... Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Editors, and Albert Hammond Jr.

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



The latest Kyle Meredith With… features three separate rock acts that each fill a certain slice of the genre and had new albums out in 2018. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club talk about drummer Leah Shapiro’s brain surgery and three songs that didn’t make their last album but could see the light of day soon. Editors discuss opening for The Cure and the recurring themes of human connection on their newest album. Finally, Albert Hammond Jr. opens up about his solo album and The Strokes.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club:

Editors:

Albert Hammond Jr.: