Brandi Carlile, Courtney Barnett, and Erika Wennerstrom on the Past, the Present, and the T-Shirts

Kyle Meredith With... Brandi Carlile, Courtney Barnett, Erika Wennerstrom

The latest Kyle Meredith With… is a special triple episode, featuring three musicians — Brandi Carlile, Courtney Barnett, and Erika Wennerstrom — who all have brand-new records out recently. Carlile discusses her politically charged single, “The Joke”, and the idea of radical acceptance and forgiveness and revisits her album The Story. Barnett talks about the shift in her songwriting toward bigger worldwide issues, her tee shirt collection, and the chances of her and Jen Cloher (Australian singer-songwriter and Barnett’s wife) doing an album together in the future. Finally, Wennerstrom shares what it’s been like taking time away from the Heartless Bastards, how trips to faraway lands influenced the writing of her new record, and the mythos of the highway.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

