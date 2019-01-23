Franz Ferdinand on Leaving Post-Punk Roots

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



The latest Kyle Meredith With… includes Franz Ferdinand bassist Bob Hardy as well as a bonus interview with frontman Alex Kapranos that took place last year. Hardy goes into how their album Tonight: Franz Ferdinand influenced their new release, Always Ascending, which was elevated by how the group “got to grips with more of the technology.” He also discusses the role a bassist has on a dance record and what made the band break away from their post-punk beginnings.

