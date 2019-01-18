Juliana Hatfield Revisits My So-Called Life and Reality Bites

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



On today’s Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle talks to Juliana Hatfield about her new album, Weird, and gets the scoop on several new songs. She also tells the story of how she recently met Liz Phair for the first time and time-travels back with Kyle to discuss her contributions to the movie Reality Bites and television series My So-Called Life, both of which are celebrating anniversaries this year.

