Kyle Meredith With...
The Hottest Interviews Straight Outta WFPK Radio Louisville

Juliana Hatfield Revisits My So-Called Life and Reality Bites

She also talks about finally meeting Liz Phair and aging with grace

by
on January 18, 2019, 12:45pm
kyle meredith with juliana hatfield

On today’s Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle talks to Juliana Hatfield about her new album, Weird, and gets the scoop on several new songs. She also tells the story of how she recently met Liz Phair for the first time and time-travels back with Kyle to discuss her contributions to the movie Reality Bites and television series My So-Called Life, both of which are celebrating anniversaries this year.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

