Panda Bear on How Success Affected Animal Collective

Kyle Meredith With... Panda Bear

On the latest Kyle Meredith With…, Panda Bear, solo musician and co-founding member of Animal Collective, talks about his new record, Buoys, and what sets it apart from his previous three releases. He also discusses the “hypersexual interjections” in “Token”, the idea of lyrics as a reflection of the music itself, and why personal memories of making Merriweather Post Pavilion with Animal Collective stick out to him more than the music.

