Pedro the Lion on the Power of the Subconscious

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



This Friday on Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle Meredith interviews David Bazan of Pedro the Lion, who explains why he resurrected the name “Pedro the Lion” and what led to his new project, a concept series of five albums focused on different cities he has lived in throughout his life. He shares childhood stories that led to a song called “Black Canyon” and left him with a strange and haunting impression of Phoenix, Arizona. Bazan also discusses Fug Yep, a project that brings awareness to mental health and addiction, inspired by his relationship with the late Richard Swift.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter