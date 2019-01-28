Sara Bareilles Details New TV Show With J.J. Abrams

Kyle Meredith With... Sara Bareilles

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



On the latest Kyle Meredith With…, Sara Bareilles speaks with Kyle Meredith about the new record she has on the way, buoyed by her late-2018 single, “Armor”, which deals with themes of feminism inspired by the Women’s March and the Kavanaugh hearing. The singer-songwriter also shares her thoughts on teaming up with T Bone Burnett, her new relationship with activism, working with JJ Abrams, and her experience starring in, writing, and creating the music for the Broadway show Waitress.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.