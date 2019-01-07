Sharon Van Etten Catches Us Up on the Last Few Years

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



On the latest Kyle Meredith With…, Sharon Van Etten offers a preview of her highly anticipated new album, Remind Me Tomorrow. She also spends time talking about her last few years out of the spotlight, which included becoming a mother, going to graduate school, and appearing in Twin Peaks and Netflix’s The OA. She even shares a story about moving in with Michael Cera and how that affected her new album.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter