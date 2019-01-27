Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform “Shallow” live for the first time: Watch

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper live in Las Vegas

Next month, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are expected to take the stage at the Academy Awards to perform their Oscar-nominated song, “Shallow” from A Star is Born, before inevitably returning to the stage to give an acceptance speech after winning Best Original Song. In anticipation, the duo got a chance to rehearse the song live for the first time during Gaga’s concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Cooper watched Gaga’s ENIGMA show from the audience for most of the night, but towards the end of the evening, Gaga brought him on stage to sing his part on “Shallow”. Despite singing the song multiple times in the film, Cooper told the crowd that he had never worn in ears monitors prior to tonight. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.



The 2019 Academy Awards take place Sunday, February 24th.