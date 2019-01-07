Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” wins Golden Globe for Best Song

Lady Gaga wins Golden Globe for Best Song

Lady Gaga’s epic, emotive “Shallow”, the standout track from 2018’s A Star Is Born, just won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. Lady Gaga accepted the award alongside songwriters Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, and Mark Ronson, who delivered a speech.

“You took our heartfelt honest tune and you gave it emotional resonance we could’ve only dreamed of,” Ronson said to Gaga and director Bradley Cooper, who watched from the audience. He also offered thanks to Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real for their contributions to the song.



“And, finally, to the captain of the S.S. Shallow,” he continued, looking to Gaga. “Because when you write a song with Lady Gaga, all you’re doing is making yourself into the best supporting cast you can be. The genius comes from you. It’s up there. You’re the one who let us into the deep waters and truly made the song what it is with your devastatingly beautiful performance as an actor and a singer.”

After apologizing to mixer Tom Elmhirst for him having to mix “Shallow” “eighteen times,” Gaga offered thanks to Ronson, Wyatt, and Rossomando. “As a woman in music,” she said, “it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter.”