Lady Gaga rips Mike and Karen Pence: “You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian”

Lady Gaga, photo by Philip Cosores

This week, Second Lady Karen Pence took a job at a private school that seeks to exclude homosexual and transgender students and staff members. The move was met with backlash by supporters of LGBTQ rights: GLAAD lambasted Pence for “discriminating against LGBTQ students,” while the ACLU said Pence was “sending a terrible message to students… and disavow[ing] LGBTQ youth.”

Lady Gaga, herself a staunch advocate for LGBTQ equality, ripped both Karen Pence and her husband, Vice President Mike Pence, during a concert in Las Vegas on Saturday Night.



While performing the song “Million Reasons”, Gaga paused to say: “To Mike Pence, who thinks it’s acceptable that his wife work at a school that bans LGBTQ, you are wrong. You say we should not discriminate against Christianity; you are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian. I am a Christian woman and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace Mr. Pence and you can look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”

Gaga also went after Donald Trump for his role in the ongoing government shutdown: “If the fucking president of the United States could please put our government back in business… There are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money.”

Watch video of Gaga’s comments below.

In defending his wife, Vice President Pence said in a statement, “To see major news organizations attacking Christian education, is deeply offensive to us.” He added, “We have a rich tradition in America of Christian education and, frankly, religious education broadly defined. We celebrate it. The freedom of religion is enshrined in the Constitution of the United States. The Constitution prohibits a religious test for holding a public office and so we’ll let the other critics roll off our back, but this criticism of Christian education in America should stop.”