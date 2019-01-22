Halfway to EGOT? Lady Gaga earns two Oscar nominations for A Star is Born

Lady Gaga in A Star is Born

Lady Gaga may have suffered a surprise defeat at the 2019 Golden Globes, but she still has a chance to claim the ultimate prize after receiving an Academy Award nomination.

Gaga’s feature film debut in Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born earned her a nomination in the Best Actress category. Once again, she finds herself up against family friend Glenn Close, whose performance in The Wife earned her the Golden Globe in the same category. Other nominees include Olivia Colman for The Favourite; Yalitza Aparicio for Roma; and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?



Even if Gaga loses Best Actress, she can still pick up Oscar Gold in the Best Song category, where her duet with Cooper, “Shallow”, is among the five finalists. The dynamic duo is facing off against Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s equally massive “All the Stars” (Black Panther). Other nominees in the category include David Rawlings and Gillian Welch for “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs); Diane Warren for “I’ll Fight” (RBG); and Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman for “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns).

If Gaga proves victorious in either category, she’ll be halfway to achieving iconic EGOT status. Already she has six Grammy nominations to her name, and if A Star is Born is any indication, she’ll have no issue conquering earning a Emmy and Tony in the future.

Winners of the 2019 Academy Awards will be announced on Sunday, February 24th (click here to see the full list of nominees). Below, revisit Gaga and Cooper’s video for “Shallow”.