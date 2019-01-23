Lady Lamb announces new album, Even in the Tremor, shares title track: Stream

Lady Lamb, photo by Shervin Lainez

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Aly Spaltro, a.k.a. Lady Lamb, has announced the release of her third full-length album, Even in the Tremor, due out April 5th through Ba Da Bing Records.

For this latest effort, Spaltro took the advice of those around her and sought an outside co-producer for the first time. After meeting with a number of industry veterans who told her that “her arrangements needed rewriting,” she went a different direction and found a less established producer who stood behind Spaltro’s vision: Erin Tonkon (Tony Visconti, David Bowie’s Blackstar).



Joining Spaltro and Tonkon at Figure 8 Studios in Brooklyn were the former’s frequent collaborator bassist/pianist Benjamin Lazar Davis (Cuddle Magic, Kimbra, Okkervil River) and drummer Jeremy Gustin (David Byrne, Albert Hammond Jr.). Together, they worked on what Lady Lamb herself says is her most intimate and honest record to date, as she’s largely singing explicitly about her own experiences.

“I’ve never let myself be this exposed before,” she explains in a press release, “but this whole album is about facing who you are and fighting your way toward self- acceptance.”

Our first look at this personal journey comes in the form of the LP’s title track. “Even in the Tremor” features Lady Lamb’s signature compositional swings, kept in rhythm here by a thumping, padding bass line. The track finds Spaltro traveling through Berlin, Montreal, Madrid, and the Masaya volcano in Nicaragua as she tries to keep herself in the present. “If ever I forget how much love there is/ It’s just I’ve become fixated on all of the love I’d miss,” she sings. “‘Cause the future kills the present if I let it.”

Take a listen below via the track’s video, directed by Erica Peplin and shot outside Mexico City.

Even in Tremor follows 2015’s After and 2016’s Tender Warriors Club EP. To promote the new album, Lady Lamb recently mapped out her 34-date “Deep Love Tour” kicking off in April.

Even in the Tremor Artwork:

Even in the Tremor Tracklist:

01. Little Flaws

02. Deep Love

03. Even in the Tremor

04. Untitled Soul

05. Strange Maneuvers

06. Without a Name

07. Young Disciple

08. Prayer of Love

09. July Was Mundane

10. Oh My Violence

11. Emily