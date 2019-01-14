Italian post-hardcore act LAGS cut through with video for new song “Knives and Wounds”: Watch

LAGS, photo by Lucia Luorio

LAGS, a post-hardcore band out of Rome, Italy, are gearing up to release their second album, SOON, on March 29th, and they’ve teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the video for the new song “Knives and Wounds” (watch below).

“‘Knives and Wounds’ is the opening track of our new album and is the first song we wrote for the new album,” LAGS tell us in a statement. “It’s a song written in collaboration with our former singer (Luca de Santis aka SUVARI) and addresses two very important themes in the record: a disease and the search for a cure; the difficulty of being sabotaged by our own body, the failure in breaking down the ‘walls’ in our mind, that most of the time we build as a form of self-defense from others and also from ourselves.



The band adds, “The video is based on the concepts expressed in the lyrics and it was written by the director Stefano Pedretti: ‘I am my own fears, that’s what I’ve become.’”

The song is an anthemic track with a sound reminiscent of bands like Hot Water Music, BoySetsFire, and Sparta, as singer Antonio Canestri delivers the lyrics with a powerful rasp.

As mentioned, the album SOON will arrive on March 29th. Pre-orders for the disc are available here and here.