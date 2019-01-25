Lamb of God’s Mark Morton and Light the Torch announce 2019 co-headlining tour

Mark Morton and Light the Torch, courtesy of Atom Splitter PR

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton is on target to release his debut solo album, Anesthetic, on March 1st, and now, he has a slate of tour dates in support of the release. Morton has announced a co-headlining run with Light the Torch that will kick off March 13th in Richmond, Virginia, and run through a March 26th date in Phoenix, Arizona.

While Morton is touring in support of Anesthetic, Light the Torch, fronted by former Killswitch Engage singer Howard Jones, are promoting their latest release, Revival. Moon Tooth will open on the run. The full itinerary is below, with tickets and VIP packages available here.



Morton’s Anesthetic features a bevy of guest appearances, including late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington on the track “Cross Off”, plus Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy, Arch Enemy’s Alyssa White-Gluz, Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix, and former Screaming Trees vocalist Mark Lanegan, among others. No word yet on how vocals will be handled on the tour stops.

“I’m thrilled to announce the first live dates in support of my new album, Anesthetic,” Morton said in a statement. “The response to the new songs has been amazing so far and I’m excited to get them up and running in a live setting. I’ve got a badass band put together and I’ll be joining up with my friends in Light the Torch and Moon Tooth for these shows. So, get there early and stay late!”

Light the Torch singer Jones added, “We are beyond excited to hit the road once again in support of Revival, so expect even more new songs in the set this time around. We’re also stoked to be sharing the stage with Mark Morton on this run. Touring with a true talent and a friend is the recipe for a good time, so come join us! And make sure to get there early to catch Moon Tooth.”

Mark Morton and Light the Torch Co-Headlining Tour Dates with Moon Tooth:

03/13 — Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

03/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

03/15 — Toronto, ON @ Lees Palace

03/16 — Montreal, QC @ Astral

03/18 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

03/19 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

03/21 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

03/23 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

03/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

03/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red