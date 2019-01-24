Lambchop share video for dreamy new song “Everything for You”: Watch

Lambchop's "Everything for You" video

Kurt Wagner’s Lambchop is set to return in two months with a new record, This (is what I wanted to tell you). The “disarming but intimate confessional” is a collaborative effort with Matt McCaughan, known for his percussions work with Hiss Golden Messenger and Bon Iver. Lead single “The December-ish You” certainly demonstrated how McCaughan’s time with Justin Vernon has influenced Lambchop’s sound, and new track “Everything for You” continues the trend.

AutoTune reverb drenches Wagner’s vocals to dreamy effect, dizzying yet pleasing. While his singing of “The picture does appear/ But something interferes” feels like something off 22, A Million, the instrumentation is firmly Lambchop. Piano notes dance free of the jazzy percussion, like a lonely player seeking solace in the back of an empty club. Added all together, it’s something quite soft and subtly sad, even as the beat strolls with a bit of pep.



Take a listen below via the “Everything for You” video, a trippy visual directed by Jonny Sanders.

Lambchop will support the eight-track This (is what I wanted to tell you) with a spring European tour. The record is out March 22nd via Merge.