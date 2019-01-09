Lana Del Rey unveils new single “hope is a dangerous thing…”: Stream

Lana Del Rey, photo by Philip Cosores

Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell is one of our most anticipated pop releases of 2019. Having recently finished the album, the pop singer has decided to break off another teaser track.

Del Rey originally previewed the track back in October, at which point it was referred to as “Sylvia Path”. The final version has now been unveiled under a different, rather long-winded title. Take a listen to “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it”.



A release date for Norman Fucking Rockwell is still forthcoming. The album was produced by our 2017 Producer of the Year Jack Antonoff, and may or may not feature “Venice Bitch”and “Mariners Apartment Complex”, the two singles Del Rey released in 2018. Additionally, Del Rey debuted a new, unreleased song during an Apple event performance in October.

Del Rey also has a book of poetry on the way.