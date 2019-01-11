LCD Soundsystem’s Electric Lady Sessions live album gets release date, tracklist

LCD Soundsystem, photo by David Brendan Hall

LCD Soundsystem announced plans for a new live album, Electric Lady Sessions, this past fall. Now, DFA and Columbia Records have divulged the album’s release date — February 8th — along with a tracklist.

As its title suggests, the album was recorded live at NYC’s Electric Lady Studios and features performances of classics like “get innocuous” and “home”, as well as a number of songs from 2017’s Grammy-winning American Dream. The 12-song tracklist also contains covers of Heaven 17’s “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang”, Chic’s “I Want Your Love”, and Human League’s “Seconds”.



Check out the full tracklist below, and pre-order Electric Lady Sessions here.

Electric Lady Sessions Artwork:



Electric Lady Sessions Tracklist:

01. Seconds (Human League cover)

02. american dream

03. you wanted a hit

04. get innocuous

05. call the police

06. i used to

07. tonite

08. home

09. I Want Your Love (Chic cover)

10. emotional haircut

11. oh baby

12. (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang (Heaven17 cover)