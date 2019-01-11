LCD Soundsystem’s Electric Lady Sessions live album gets release date, tracklist

LCD Soundsystem announced plans for a new live album, Electric Lady Sessions, this past fall. Now, DFA and Columbia Records have divulged the album’s release date — February 8th — along with a tracklist.
As its title suggests, the album was recorded live at NYC’s Electric Lady Studios and features performances of classics like “get innocuous” and “home”, as well as a number of songs from 2017’s Grammy-winning American Dream. The 12-song tracklist also contains covers of Heaven 17’s “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang”, Chic’s “I Want Your Love”, and Human League’s “Seconds”.
Check out the full tracklist below, and pre-order Electric Lady Sessions here.
Electric Lady Sessions Artwork:
Electric Lady Sessions Tracklist:
01. Seconds (Human League cover)
02. american dream
03. you wanted a hit
04. get innocuous
05. call the police
06. i used to
07. tonite
08. home
09. I Want Your Love (Chic cover)
10. emotional haircut
11. oh baby
12. (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang (Heaven17 cover)