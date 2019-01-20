Leslie Jones slams Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: “It’s like something Trump would do”

Leslie Jones in Ghostbusters

Earlier this week, Sony announced the production of a sequel to Ghostbusters. Not Paul Feig’s 2016 remake, however, but a sequel to the original two movies from the ’80s, coming from director Jason Reitman, son of original director Ivan Reitman.

While millions of fans expressed their excitement at returning to the original universe, others were disappointed that Feig’s story would not be further explored, particularly one of the remake’s stars, Leslie Jones.



On Saturday, the Saturday Night Live writer and comedian tweeted: “So insulting. Like fuck us. We dint count. It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice) ‘Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers’ ugh so annoying. Such a dick move. And I don’t give fuck I’m saying something!!”

To her credit, the 2016 remake was a success for Sony, grossing around $229 million worldwide, despite not receiving a proper release in China due to its supernatural elements. It currently sits at 60 on Metacritic, only 10 below the original.

However, it should be noted that Reitman doesn’t plan to cast all men — or even all women, for that matter — but is reportedly looking for four teens, specifically, two boys and two girls. The four will likely be paired with the original cast.

But, that’s what audiences want and Sony knows that. After all, Feig didn’t exactly read the room when he decided to disregard the original universe, and it was naive of him to think that audiences wouldn’t be hungry for that world again.

Based on the reaction to this week’s news, they were. They have been.