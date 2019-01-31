Lil Baby and City Girls announce “The New Generation Tour”

Lil Baby and City Girls dropped two of our favorite hip-hop albums of 2018 with Drip Harder and Girl Code, respectively. Come March, they’ll join forces for “The New Generation Tour”.
The 25-date outing kicks off in Houston on March 13th and wraps up in Lil Baby’s hometown of Atlanta on April 20th. Lil Baby and City Girls’ Quality Control labelmates Jordan Hollywood and Marlo will also appear on the tour, as will rising LA rapper Blueface.
Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.
The New Generation Tour Dates:
03/13 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
03/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
03/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
03/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
03/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
03/25 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
03/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theater
03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live
03/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
04/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera
04/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
04/03 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
04/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
04/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
04/08 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/09 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
04/10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/13 – Providence, RI @ The Strand
04/14 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theater
04/17 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/18 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
04/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
04/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Coca Cola Roxy
Late last year, Lil Baby released a new solo album in Street Gossip. Watch Lil Baby’s new video for “Global” along with City Girls’ recent clip for “Twerk” featuring Cardi B.