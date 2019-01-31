Lil Baby and City Girls announce “The New Generation Tour”

Lil Baby and City Girls in "Seasons" video

Lil Baby and City Girls dropped two of our favorite hip-hop albums of 2018 with Drip Harder and Girl Code, respectively. Come March, they’ll join forces for “The New Generation Tour”.

The 25-date outing kicks off in Houston on March 13th and wraps up in Lil Baby’s hometown of Atlanta on April 20th. Lil Baby and City Girls’ Quality Control labelmates Jordan Hollywood and Marlo will also appear on the tour, as will rising LA rapper Blueface.



Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

The New Generation Tour Dates:

03/13 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

03/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

03/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

03/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

03/25 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

03/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theater

03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live

03/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

04/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

04/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

04/03 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

04/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

04/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/08 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/09 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

04/10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/13 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

04/14 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theater

04/17 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/18 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

04/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

04/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Coca Cola Roxy

Late last year, Lil Baby released a new solo album in Street Gossip. Watch Lil Baby’s new video for “Global” along with City Girls’ recent clip for “Twerk” featuring Cardi B.