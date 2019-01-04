Lil Pump releases controversial new track “Butterfly Doors”: Stream

Lil Pump

Lil Pump closed out 2018 by hinting at a new song. Now, the Miami-born rapper has officially dropped “Butterfly Doors” and its accompanying music video. Check it out below.

Like much of the news surrounding Lil Pump, this latest release comes with its own controversial baggage. An early version of the song, teased last month, saw the MC ad-lib racist lyrics. “They call me Yao Ming ’cause my eyes real low (ching chong),” he rapped in a preview clip. To make matters worse, he could also be seen pulling his eyes back to make them appear slanted.



Following widespread backlash, Lil Pump deleted the teaser video and issued an apology. “I came to tell you for my part that I’m sorry and I apologize for posting that,” said the rapper. “It was not my intention to hurt nobody or do none of that. Dead ass. Because I’ve got Asian homies. I fuck with everybody, got nothing against nobody. It’s all love.”

Nevertheless, today’s final version of “Butterfly Doors” does still feature the problematic lyrics — sans mention of former NBA superstar Yao Ming.

In December, Lil Pump was arrested for disorderly conduct after being accused of bringing drugs on an airplane (though, it turned out there were no drugs). November, meanwhile, saw one of his UK shows get evacuated when someone tossed multiple smoke flares on the stage.

Aside from the drama, the rapper spent 2018 teaming up with Lil Uzi Vert (“Multi Millionaire”) and Skrillex, Swae Lee, Maluma, and the late XXXTentacion (“Arms Around You”). He also, of course, joined forces with Kanye West on the absurd “I Love It”. However, Lil Pump’s mounting legal problems seem to have delayed his long-awaited Harverd Dropout project as well as its corresponding tour.

Looking ahead, Lil Pump is scheduled to appear at Coachella, where he, Gucci Mane, and Smokepurpp are expected to debut their new collaboration under the name “Gucci Gang”.