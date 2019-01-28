Lizzo announces new album, Cuz I Love You, plus North American tour

Lizzo delivered the “first genuine earworm of the year” whens she dropped “Juice” earlier this month. She’s returned today with news of a forthcoming album on which that delectable single is set to appear.
Dubbed Cuz I Love You, the record officially hits shelves April 19th via Warner Music. The forthcoming effort serves as the Minneapolis rapper’s third full-length overall following her 2013 debut, Lizzobangers, and 2015’s Big GRRRL Small World. In the three years since that record, Lizzo has also released her Coconut Oil EP and a pair of 2018 bops in “Fitness” and “Boys”.
Although artwork and a tracklisting for the new album haven’t been revealed just yet, Lizzo has mapped out a corresponding North American tour. The trek begins in April with her Coachella appearances and runs until the end of May. She’ll then head to Europe for a series of festival slots.
Find her tour dates below, and you can pre-order the album now. You can get tickets here.
Lizzo 2019 Tour Dates:
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater
05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz Raleigh
05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
05/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/31-06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/01-08 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/06 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
Revisit “Juice”: