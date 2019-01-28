Menu
Lizzo announces new album, Cuz I Love You, plus North American tour

Her first LP in four years arrives in April

on January 28, 2019, 1:08pm
Lizzo Cuz I Love You new album, 2019 North American tour dates
Lizzo

Lizzo delivered the “first genuine earworm of the year” whens she dropped “Juice” earlier this month. She’s returned today with news of a forthcoming album on which that delectable single is set to appear.

Dubbed Cuz I Love You, the record officially hits shelves April 19th via Warner Music. The forthcoming effort serves as the Minneapolis rapper’s third full-length overall following her 2013 debut, Lizzobangers, and 2015’s Big GRRRL Small World. In the three years since that record, Lizzo has also released her Coconut Oil EP and a pair of 2018 bops in “Fitness” and “Boys”.

Although artwork and a tracklisting for the new album haven’t been revealed just yet, Lizzo has mapped out a corresponding North American tour. The trek begins in April with her Coachella appearances and runs until the end of May. She’ll then head to Europe for a series of festival slots.

Find her tour dates below, and you can pre-order the album now. You can get tickets here.

Lizzo 2019 Tour Dates:
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater
05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz Raleigh
05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
05/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/31-06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/01-08 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/06 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

Revisit “Juice”:

