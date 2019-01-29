Menu
Lizzo serves up TV debut of “Juice” on Ellen: Watch

The Minneapolis rapper dances with audience members and stages a fierce flute solo

by
on January 29, 2019, 11:36am
Lizzo performs on Ellen

On Monday, Lizzo announced plans to release a new album called Cuz I Love You. On Tuesday, the Minneapolis rapper showcased the impending LP with an incredible performance on Ellen.

Lizzo served up the TV debut of “Juice”, and she did so in absolute style. Not only did she flaunt fun, choreographed moves both on stage and in the crowd, but the MC whipped out trusty friend Sasha Flute (yes, it has a name) for a fierce flute solo. My reaction, and perhaps the only proper reaction to the whole thing: Yas, yas, yas!

Watch it down below.

Cuz I Love You hits shelves April 19th. Lizzo will support the record with a North American tour that launches that same month. You can find all of her upcoming dates here.

