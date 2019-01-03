New Lords of Chaos teaser trailer depicts Norwegian black metal’s bloody beginnings: Watch

Lords of Chaos trailer

Lords of Chaos, the new non-fiction horror-thriller from Grammy-winning music video director Jonas Åkerlund, tells the story of controversial Norwegian black metal band Mayhem. Following a premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, the project is scheduled for a wider release next month, and is being previewed with a new trailer.

Today’s teaser clip offers an early look at Mayhem and Burzum, two bands considered to be pioneers of the Norwegian black metal scene of the ’90s. Specifically, we are introduced to Euronymous (played by Rory Culkin), the Mayhem founder and self-proclaimed Satanist who would later on be killed by Burzum leader Varg Vikernes (Emory Cohen). Sky Ferreira also stars as Anne-Marit, photographer and girlfriend of Euronymous.



Watch below.

Lords of Chaos is based on the 1998 non-fiction book of the same name, penned by Michael Moynihan and Didrik Søderlind. The movie will hit theaters on February 8th.