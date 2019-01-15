Mac DeMarco announces new album and 2019 North American tour

Jizz jazz fans, rejoice! Mac DeMarco is expected to release a new album sometime in 2019. His fourth overall and follow-up to 2017’s This Old Dog will arrive via his recently launched label, Mac’s Record Label. To coincide with the forthcoming project, DeMarco has mapped out a North American tour.
The tour is divided into two legs, kicking off with a string of West Coast dates in May. A more expansive outing, featuring of DeMarco’s biggest headlining shows to date, launches toward the end of the summer.
The upcoming tour also boasts a handful of music festival appearances, including Coachella and Bonnaroo in the US, as well as Spain’s Primavera Sound and Rock Werchter in Belgium.
Consult DeMarco’s full tour schedule below. You can get tickets here.
Mac DeMarco 2019 Tour Dates:
04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/07 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery
05/10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
05/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
05/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
05/15 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino
05/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/20 – Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library
05/21 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort
05/22 – San Luis Obisp, CA @ Expo Center
05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/12 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
08/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell
09/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
09/24 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
09/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
10/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Revisit This Old Dog single “On the Level”: