Mac DeMarco announces new album and 2019 North American tour

Mac DeMarco, photo by Philip Cosores

Jizz jazz fans, rejoice! Mac DeMarco is expected to release a new album sometime in 2019. His fourth overall and follow-up to 2017’s This Old Dog will arrive via his recently launched label, Mac’s Record Label. To coincide with the forthcoming project, DeMarco has mapped out a North American tour.

The tour is divided into two legs, kicking off with a string of West Coast dates in May. A more expansive outing, featuring of DeMarco’s biggest headlining shows to date, launches toward the end of the summer.



(Read: Are Gimmicks and Cheap Tricks Turning Rock into a Joke?)

The upcoming tour also boasts a handful of music festival appearances, including Coachella and Bonnaroo in the US, as well as Spain’s Primavera Sound and Rock Werchter in Belgium.

Consult DeMarco’s full tour schedule below. You can get tickets here.

Mac DeMarco 2019 Tour Dates:

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/07 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

05/10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

05/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

05/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

05/15 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino

05/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/20 – Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library

05/21 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort

05/22 – San Luis Obisp, CA @ Expo Center

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/12 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

08/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

09/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/24 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

09/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Revisit This Old Dog single “On the Level”: