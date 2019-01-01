Madonna rings in 2019 with surprise appearance at Stonewall Inn: Watch

Madonna at Stonewall Inn

Madonna rang in 2009 with a surprise appearance at Stonewall Inn, the iconic LGBTQ venue in Greenwich Village, New York.

The Queen of Pop was recently named an ambassador of Stonewall and her New Year’s appearance kicked off a series of events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. In a short speech, Madonna reflected on the anniversary of the gay liberation movement, saying: “I stand here proudly at the place where pride began, the legendary Stonewall Inn, on the birth of a new year. We come together tonight to celebrate 50 years of revolution, 50 years of freedom fighting, 50 years of blood, sweat, and tears. 50 years of sacrifice, 50 years of standing up to discrimination, hatred, and indifference. Let us never forget the Stonewall riots and those who bravely stood up and said enough.”



At the conclusion of her remarks, she led the crowd in singing Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” as well as her own seminal hit “Like A Prayer”. See fan-shot footage below.

Madonna singing "Can't Help Falling In Love" with David at the Stonewall in NYC (January 1, 2019) #HappyNewYears2019 pic.twitter.com/B3k2Yri1Ph — m (@MDNAOKAY) January 1, 2019

2019 is shaping up to be a busy year for Madonna, who is reported to be releasing a new album and embarking on a world tour. She hinted at her upcoming year in an Instagram post, writing: “2019………..🎉. Im going make you my best friend, my mother, my father, my son, my daughter, my sister, my brother, my lover, my ride or die, my co-pilot, my confidante, my muse, my spirit animal, my teacher, my stage, my audience, my high priestess. 👑. My Queen, My Warrior, My Word, My Prayer 🙏🏼 that I. Send out to the world! 🌍🌎🌏 #2019 #newyear #newlife #newbeginning”