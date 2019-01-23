Maggie Rogers performs “Burning” on Colbert: Watch

Maggie Rogers and Jon Batiste on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, photo via Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

After being just about damn everywhere since Pharrell Williams helped her go viral in 2016, Maggie Rogers finally fully arrived last week with her debut full-length, Heard It in a Past Life. Even before the LP, the folk pop breakout was familiar with late night TV, having already appeared on Saturday Night Live, Late Late Show, and Late Night. On Tuesday, she completed the talk show trifecta with a performance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)



Rogers sang the Past Life single “Burning”, giving a high-spirited performance that saw her at her effervescent best as she flipped her hair and danced like a hippie setting herself free. She had some assistance from Jon Batiste on piano, adding another collaborator to her already extensive rolodex.

Watch the replay below.

Rogers’ tour supporting her major label debut kicks off in Europe next month. She’ll head back to North America in March for what is one of our most anticipated treks of the year. Get your tickets here.